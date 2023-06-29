BENEDICTION Live At Hellfest 2023; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

June 29, 2023, an hour ago

news black death benediction

BENEDICTION Live At Hellfest 2023; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

British death metal legends, Benediction, performed at the 2023 edition of Hellfest in Clisson, France on June 18. The entire pro-shot livestream can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Iterations Of I"
"Scriptures In Scarlet"
"Vision In The Shroud"
"Unfound Mortality"
"Nightfear"
"I Bow To None"
"Agonised"
"Progenitors Of ANew Paradigm"
"The Grotesque"
"Jumping At Shadows"
"Subconscious Terror"
"Foetus Noose"
"Stormcrow"



Featured Audio

VOIVOD – “Nuage Fractal” (Century Media)

VOIVOD – “Nuage Fractal” (Century Media)

Featured Video

VORTEX - "First Blood"

VORTEX - "First Blood"

Latest Reviews