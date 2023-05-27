BENEDICTION Live At Rock Hard Festival 2023; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

British death metal legends Benediction performed at the Rock Hard Festival 2023 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany on May 26th. The entire pro-shot livestream can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Divine Ultimatum"

"Iterations Of I"

"Scriptures In Scarlet"

"Vision In The Shroud"

"Unfound Mortality"

"Nightfear"

"I Bow To None"

"Agonised"

"Progenitors Of A New Paradigm"

"The Grotesque"

"Jumping At Shadows"

"Subconscious Terror"

"Foetus Noose"

"Stormcrow"

"I"

"The Dreams You Dread"

"Rabid Carnality"

Benediction recently uploaded some live action from their first show in Costa Rica, which took place on April 15th, 2023. Enjoy "Scriptures In Scarlet".

"Scriptures In Scarlet" appears on Scriptures, the eighth studio album from Benediction, released in 2020 via Nuclear Blast.

Order the album in various formats here.

Tracklisting:

"Iterations Of I"

"Scriptures In Scarlet"

"The Crooked Man"

"Stormcrow"

"Progenitors Of A New Paradigm"

"Rabid Carnality"

"In Our Hands, The Scars"

"Tear Off These Wings"

"Embrace The Kill"

"Neverwhen"

"The Blight At The End"

"We Are Legion"