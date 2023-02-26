BENEDICTION Part Ways With Bassist DAN BATE, Introduce Replacement NIK SAMPSON

British death metal legends Benediction have checked in with the following update:

"We are gutted to announce that, unfortunately, due to family commitments Dan (Bate) had to step down as Benediction bassist. We wish him all the best with his future endeavours, and at the same time we want to welcome the new kid in town, Mr. Nik Sampson taking over on bass duties."

On August 14th, 2022 Benediction performed at the 2022 edition of Belgium's Alcatraz Metal Festival. Professionally-filmed video of the band's full set can be found below.

Setlist:

"Divine Ultimatum" (instrumental)

"Iterations of I"

"Scriptures in Scarlet"

"Nightfear"

"Progenitors of a New Paradigm"

"Unfound Mortality"

"The Dreams You Dread"

"Stormcrow"

"Magnificat"