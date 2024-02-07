BENIGHTED Announce Ekbom Album; "Scars" Video Streaming

French black metallers Benighted will release their new album Ekbom on April 12 via Season Of Mist. First single and video “Scars” is streaming below.

The band states about Ekbom:

“Welcome our new schizophrenic baby Ekbom and take a trip into the depths of psychosis with hallucinations of insects and worms… A beautiful story born from the mind of our vocalist Julien inspired by his work as a nurse in psychiatry. Recorded at the famous Kohlekeller Studios in Germany, this album bleeds with darkness and brutality, destroys every limit of what we have done before…”

Ekbom also features two guest vocalists, Oli of the death-tech masters Archspire and Xavier of the grindcore legends Blockheads.

Preorder at the Season Of Mist webshop.

Tracklisting:

“Prodrome”

“Scars”

“Morgue”

“Le Vice des Entrailles”

“Nothing Left To Fear”

“Ekborn”

“Metastasis”

“A Reason For Treason”

“Fame Of The Grotesque”

“Scapegoat”

“Flesh Against Flesh”

“Mother Earth, Mother Whore”

“Scars” video:

Lineup:

Julien Truchan - Vocals

Emmanuel Dalle - Guitars

Pierre Arnoux - Bass

Kevin Paradis - Drums

(Photo - Anthony Dubois)