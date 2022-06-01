BENIGHTED Premier Music Video For "Casual Piece Of Meat"
June 1, 2022, an hour ago
Benighted have released a video for "Casual Piece Of Meat", featured on the band's Obscene Repressed album, released in 2020. Watch below:
Order Obscene Repressed here. The cover artwork was created by Grindesign.
Tracklisting:
"Obscene Repressed"
"Nails"
"Brutus"
"The Starving Beast"
"Smoke Through The Skull"
"Implore The Negative"
"Muzzle"
"Casual Piece Of Meat"
"Scarecrow"
"Mom, I Love You The Wrong Way"
"Undivided Dismemberment"
"Bound To Facial Plague"
Bonus tracks:
"The Rope"
"Get This" (Slipknot cover)
"Nails" video:
"Implore The Negative" lyric video:
Lineup:
Julien Truchan - vocals
Emmanuel Dalle - guitars
Fabien Desgardins - guitars
Pierre Arnoux - bass
Kévin Paradis - drums