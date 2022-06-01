BENIGHTED Premier Music Video For "Casual Piece Of Meat"

Benighted have released a video for "Casual Piece Of Meat", featured on the band's Obscene Repressed album, released in 2020. Watch below:

Order Obscene Repressed here. The cover artwork was created by Grindesign.

Tracklisting:

"Obscene Repressed"

"Nails"

"Brutus"

"The Starving Beast"

"Smoke Through The Skull"

"Implore The Negative"

"Muzzle"

"Casual Piece Of Meat"

"Scarecrow"

"Mom, I Love You The Wrong Way"

"Undivided Dismemberment"

"Bound To Facial Plague"

Bonus tracks:

"The Rope"

"Get This" (Slipknot cover)

"Nails" video:

"Implore The Negative" lyric video:

Lineup:

Julien Truchan - vocals

Emmanuel Dalle - guitars

Fabien Desgardins - guitars

Pierre Arnoux - bass

Kévin Paradis - drums