BENIGHTED Premier Music Video For "Casual Piece Of Meat"

June 1, 2022, an hour ago

Benighted have released a video for "Casual Piece Of Meat", featured on the band's Obscene Repressed album, released in 2020. Watch below:

Order Obscene Repressed here. The cover artwork was created by Grindesign.

Tracklisting:

"Obscene Repressed"
"Nails"
"Brutus"
"The Starving Beast"
"Smoke Through The Skull"
"Implore The Negative"
"Muzzle"
"Casual Piece Of Meat"
"Scarecrow"
"Mom, I Love You The Wrong Way"
"Undivided Dismemberment"
"Bound To Facial Plague"

Bonus tracks:

"The Rope"
"Get This" (Slipknot cover)

"Nails" video:

"Implore The Negative" lyric video:

Lineup:

Julien Truchan - vocals
Emmanuel Dalle - guitars
Fabien Desgardins - guitars
Pierre Arnoux - bass
Kévin Paradis - drums



