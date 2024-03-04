BENIGHTED Streaming New Song "Nothing Left To Fear" Feat. ARCHSPIRE's OLI PETERS

French black metallers, Benighted, will release their new album, Ekbom, on April 12 via Season Of Mist. Listen to the second single, "Nothing Left To Fear", featuring vocalist Oli Peters from Archspire, below:

The band states about Ekbom: “Welcome our new schizophrenic baby Ekbom and take a trip into the depths of psychosis with hallucinations of insects and worms… A beautiful story born from the mind of our vocalist Julien inspired by his work as a nurse in psychiatry. Recorded at the famous Kohlekeller Studios in Germany, this album bleeds with darkness and brutality, destroys every limit of what we have done before…”

Pre-order at the Season Of Mist webshop.

Tracklisting:

“Prodrome”

“Scars”

“Morgue”

“Le Vice des Entrailles”

“Nothing Left To Fear”

“Ekborn”

“Metastasis”

“A Reason For Treason”

“Fame Of The Grotesque”

“Scapegoat”

“Flesh Against Flesh”

“Mother Earth, Mother Whore”

“Scars” video:

Lineup:

Julien Truchan - Vocals

Emmanuel Dalle - Guitars

Pierre Arnoux - Bass

Kevin Paradis - Drums

(Photo - Anthony Dubois)