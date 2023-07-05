BENIGHTED – Vacation House Recordings To Reissue 2017’s Necrobreed On Limited Edition Vinyl

Vacation House Recordings has announced the official reissue of Necrobreed, the 2017 album by French death metal grindcore masters Benighted.

The official reissue, licensed by Season Of Mist is a VHR Deluxe Vinyl with matte laminated sleeve, 2-sided insert, black poly-lined inner bags all assembled in a plastic overbag. Poster and sticker will be added for customers who preorder. It comes in 300 copies Limited Edition: the first 100 copies are Super Marble/Splatter (promo picture) and will be followed by two other versions (100+100). Preorder at vacationhouserecordings.com.

A press release states: “Necrobreed is a savage and powerful album that contains pretty much everything one might want out of a record of such nature: extremely heavy down-tuned guitar riffs, blasting drum-beats played at constantly high-speed rhythms, over-the-top vocal performances and some really nasty and morbid themes running throughout the album's track listing.

“The songs on the first half of the album are truly amazing, and even though it could do better with a shorter, even more explosive runtime, the album is definitely one of the better metal releases so far. This band is about rattling the calcium right off your fucking teeth.”