BENTHOS Share New Single "Pure"; Music Video

Italian progressive metal band, Benthos, have released their new single, "Pure". Stream it everywhere and watch the official video below.

The band shares about the song: “We're thrilled to share 'Pure', which showcases a gentler, sweeter side of our sound—letting the melody shine beyond the chaos. It was a joy to write, and we hope you love listening to it as much as we loved creating it!”

Benthos is an experimental progressive metal band from Milan, Italy. Formed in 2018, the quintet gained recognition in the Italian metal scene by opening for The Contortionist in 2019 in their home country. Their debut album, II, released in 2021, is defined by its technical edge, complex rhythms, and heavy, dynamic guitar work balanced with serene, melodic interludes.

Benthos’ live performances, described as hypnotic and chaotic, have taken them across Italy and Europe, including a notable appearance at Milan's Dissonance Festival in 2023.

While working on their sophomore record, Benthos signed with label InsideOutMusic, which marks a significant milestone for the Italian band.

Benthos are:

Gabriele Landillo - vocals

Gabriele Papagni - guitar

Enrico Tripodi - guitars

Alberto Fiorani – bass

Alessandro Tagliani - drums

(Photo - Amalia Cicala)