BERNIE MARSDEN Guitar Auction Postponed By Gardiner Houlgate Following WHITESNAKE Legend's Death

An auction of former Whitesnake guitarist and blues-rock legend Bernie Marsden’s guitars has been postponed following his death, reports Guitar.com.

The guitarist passed away peacefully at home last week (August 24) at the age of 72, surrounded by his family.

The auction, which was due to be run by Gardiner Houlgate Auctioneers, has been postponed following his loss as a mark of respect. A further announcement will be put out when a future sale date has been planned.

In the auction, a collection of Marsden’s acoustic and electric guitars was set to be sold as part of the auctioneers’ next guitar sale on September 5 along with hundreds of other vintage and classic guitars. The auction of the other gear available will continue as normal.

“Following the extremely sad news of Bernie Marsden’s passing last week, it has been decided that the sale of the Bernie Marsden Collection will be postponed until further notice,” writes Gardiner Houlgate in a post on its website on August 29.

“Bernie was one of the most loved figures in the guitar community and following discussions with the family we have decided there should be an appropriate period before any event takes place as a mark of respect. We will make a further announcement regarding a future sale date following this period of mourning. The rest of the auction will take place as planned,” it confirms.

The sad news of Marsden's passing was confirmed by his family in a social media post on Friday, August 25.

The message states: "On behalf of his family, it is with deep sadness we announce the death of Bernie Marsden. Bernie died peacefully on Thursday evening with his wife, Fran, and daughters, Charlotte and Olivia, by his side. Bernie never lost his passion for music, writing and recording new songs until the end."