BERNIE MARSDEN – “The Beast” ’59 Gibson Les Paul On Sale For $1.3 Million

Bernie Marsden’s legendary 1959 Gibson Les Paul aka “The Beast” is up for sale for an pricy $1.3 million by ATB guitars. The guitar is part of the vintage guitar seller’s Bernie Marsden Collection.

As for why the former Whitesnake guitarist decided to put his prized guitars up for sale, Marsden told Guitar World, “I’ve had them long enough. They’re fantastic instruments and I want them to find a good home.

“It's a collection I’ve built up over a long time and it's about time they went instead of being stuck in my lockup,” he went on. “I don’t want my wife to have to deal with them after I’m gone.”

Because it’s “The Beast”, the Les Paul has been subjected to tight levels of security. It's being kept in ATB’s vault, and will only be shown by appointment to only “suitably qualified individuals” who would be capable of meeting the £999,995 (approx. $1,327,000) price tag.

(Photo – Future)