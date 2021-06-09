Best 5 Providers of Online Casino Games

Software providers provide some of the best gaming content for online gambling. They create all of the best games that people enjoy the most out of online gambling. Slot machines have a much greater variety than what they did years ago. Thanks to online advancements, there are even more amazing gameplay features that can be included. They provide these games for no deposit bonus Canada options as well as for many other places across the whole world. Here are five of the best providers in the business that continue to offer improved content almost every month.

Playtech

Playtech has become a phenomenal power in the online gambling industry. They have focused heavily on the growth and the sturdiness of their business, creating content based on customer feedback. They have come a long way since their initial setup. Most importantly, they were high off the coattails of another popular software provider that has already dominated the industry for a very long time. However, it is thanks to their forward-thinking that they have been able to get more popularity and investors into their plans. This pushes them in the right direction. The most recent accomplishment is forging a deal with Marvel Comics. This gives them access to amazing superheroes to use in their games.

They have even developed their own iPoker Network. This is a poker platform for lovers of the game to come together and play in exciting tournaments. The others games can be accessed easily thanks to Instant Play. Players can have access to over 400 games, each one ranging in different themes and gameplay mechanics. Trying out their games gives you plenty of reason to understand how they have improved as much as they have. Playtech has its full variety available at Bet365 Casino and many others like it.

Microgaming

This is one software provider that you will definitely have heard of, especially once you have gotten the hang of online gambling. Their work has been felt for many years, even before the 21st century. Established in 1994, they have gained complete control of the market thanks to their many business ventures. Their impressive work ethic is what has pushed them to develop new programs and ideas throughout the entire industry, not just in software development but with licenses and auditors too. They were one of the co-founders of eCOGRA. They are the leading auditors in professional game testing, ensuring fairness for all players of equal chance.

They have created over 600 games to play in almost all forms of gaming. This includes slots, poker, roulette, and many other table variants. They, too, house an Instant Play feature, meaning you can gain access to all their content as quickly and easily as ever. This downloadable version even comes with helpful tutorials on how to play and win money. They are the creators of some of the many successful and famous jackpot games around. This includes Mega Moolah, which has given over millions of cash to players all over the world.



NetEnt

NetEnt, also known as Net Entertainment to some, is one of the initial pioneers of slot game development. They were founded in 1996, creating games from a young age and getting their first feet in the online gaming industry. They didn’t launch software until late 2000 but made a fantastic first impression with their content. User-friendly account management has helped many players with their interface. All of the games have been made specifically for almost any platform. You can find perfect mobile games from this provider thanks to the development of HTML5.

Cryptologic

Cryptologic has become a rising star in this industry, especially with its small beginnings. What started in 1996 within a basement, two brothers founded the company in Ireland and gained their first foothold thanks to Marvel. After the partnership ended in 2008, they had already gained the resources they needed to create some incredible avenues. This is what makes their games stand out. They create slot games based on everyone’s favourite superhero brands. This includes DC Comics, too, such as Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, and others. They have easy lobbies to navigate and impressive content to get used to.



IGT (International Game Technology)

If there is one software provider that comes through in the tech business, it's this one. They have created many land-based casino slot machines in the US. This is what has boosted their popularity over the years. IGT has since boosted its expansion, too, covering most parts of the world and offering impressive games. These games are equipped with the latest technology to create incredible experiences. All of which has worked with tremendous graphics and smooth gaming frame rates. Because of the popularity, they too have gained access to brands to make games with. Examples include X Factor and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.