Best Heavy Metal Songs To Motivate You In College

Heavy metal songs have been famous for motivating people in sports, studies, and when feeling down. There is just something about hearing a screaming guitar solo because it gets your blood flowing and turns on your body cells. Here is a list of heavy metal songs that will motivate you when you are feeling low in college.

Eye of the Tiger

If you have watched the movie Rocky 3, you might be familiar with Eye of the Tiger by Survivor. The song is known for its motivating rhythm and driving lyrics. Rocky 3 was used to symbolize perseverance and determination, and the song can get a student pumped up when they face academic challenges. The message of perseverance and determination will help you rise in the face of the challenges that your academic journey presents.

By Demons Be Driven

A good motivating song needs to have a solid opening, and By Demons Be Driven by Pantera certainly ticks this box. This song has been used by boxers and MMA fighters when making their way to the ring to motivate them as they weave their way through the crowd to what is likely to be their biggest fight. When making your way to class, this song can be a significant motivator to get you ready for your lecture. Play it on your headphones as you walk down the pavement to class, and let it cheer and pump up your blood before the start of the lecture.

You Can’t Bring Me Down

When things are not going your way, and you feel like life is trying to bring you down, listen to this song by Suicidal Tendencies. The opening guitar solo is not as electric, but once you get to the Winger moment, “you can’t bring me down,” you will get the motivation you need. The vocalist, Mike Muir, takes the opportunity to trash his critics after the vocals and appeals to his fans to shove through life’s indignities. The song can motivate you to shove through the various challenges in college and develop the mentality that your critics and life’s challenges cannot bring you down.

Don’t Stop Believin’

Don't Stop Believin's chorus is a positive message for any student and should be used as a motivation. The chorus is a call to the audience to keep on chasing their dreams. Overall, the cheery lyrics make this Journey song great for listening to when one is in need of a confidence boost. Every student encounters different difficulties in the learning process, and poor grades can make one lose sight of their dream, but Don't Stop Believin' reminds you to continue in the pursuit of your dream and not to stop believing. Listen to the track when you face an academic setback that is affecting your motivation toward your dreams.

Destroy What Destroys You

Kreator, a group of German thrash veterans, teamed up to create this heavy piece, which was intended to flip off self-doubt and the confining social expectations. The song is played in gyms to motivate people to go the extra mile, and in college, you can also get your adrenaline going and start your academic day by listening to it.

Thunderstruck

Thunderstruck has an electrifying guitar riff and a high-energy performance. The lyrics might not motivate someone much, but the performance and high energy are important to energize students. The classic AC/DC song is performed at a very high tempo, which can help students feel invisible and ready to take on any task that is presented to them.

Silvera





There are very few bands that can pull off a mixture of heavy metal and a powerfully uplifting message like Gojira. The group majorly sings about looking inward and believing in oneself. In the case of Silvera, its sweeping guitars and lifting vocals make it a good motivator for students. The climax is its screamed chorus, “When you change yourself, you change the world.” This chorus can be a powerful motivator for a student who is in the path of change. It helps motivate one to understand that changing themselves also changes the world.

We Are Champions

Queen’s song, We Are Champions, is an anthem advocating for victory and overcoming obstacles. The track is mainly played at the end of sports tournaments to celebrate wins. In college, you should celebrate the small wins you make, as these wins will help motivate you in your academic journey. Play the song while you have achieved a milestone to remind yourself that you are a champion.

It’s My Life

It’s My Life advocates for living life to the fullest. It encourages people to take control of their destiny. The song has an upbeat tempo, which is supported by powerful lyrics, and this makes it a perfect choice for a student who wants motivation when they are feeling low. After listening to this Bon Jovi song, you will find yourself empowered to chase your goals.

Welcome to the Jungle

The iconic Guns N' Roses track has been used extensively as an opening for athletes when they arrive at a sporting arena. The hallmark of the song is when the guitar riff rings out in its introduction and the lyrics, “You know it’s time, time for something big to happen.” This lyric can motivate you in college when you are feeling down, and you can sing along to the lyrics and shout that it’s time for something big to happen.

Parting Shot

Heavy metal songs are famous for their energy, and the energy can help motivate a student who is facing a challenge in their pursuit of success. The energy in the songs will get your blood flowing and increase your excitement. Some songs have powerful lyrics that will motivate you when you feel like giving up. The above list is a compilation of some of the best motivating metal songs to include in your college playlist.