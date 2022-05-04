Best Mushroom Supplements

Mushroom supplements are taking over the wellness market as go-to health products for those striving for optimal health. These aren’t the type of mushrooms you find in the supermarket and use to cook. They’re the type touted for health properties beyond their nutritional composition.

The specific benefits depend on the mushroom species. Falling under the category of functional mushrooms, there are several varieties, some of the most popular including reishi, lion’s mane, and turkey tail. In general, functional mushrooms are great for supporting general health. However, each species contains its own unique compounds that contribute to specific benefits.

For instance, reishi may reduce stress and improve sleep, while cordyceps help boost energy levels.

When shopping for mushroom supplements, it’s essential to buy from reputable brands with a proven track record among customers. Not all mushroom supplements are created equal, and for optimal results, you need high-quality products crafted from superior ingredients.

VidaCap is one of the most trusted mushroom brands in the U.S., with an exceptional range of premium mushroom supplements.

About VidaCap: America’s Leading Mushroom Brand

VidaCap has only been around for a couple of years but has quickly established a solid reputation in the mushroom supplement market.

Quality and affordability are at the core of everything VidaCap does. They strive to make high-quality mushroom supplements easily accessible to all to ensure everyone can benefit from the powerful potential of functional mushrooms.

Currently, VidaCap sells supplements originating from five mushroom species. Four mushrooms are sourced from China, a top location for mushroom cultivation. The one exception is chaga, which is sourced from Russia. All mushrooms are carefully cultivated in closed greenhouses to ensure maximum growth and potential. The idea is that they still possess the same nutrients and therapeutic properties as wild-grown specimens.

All supplements are crafted using the mushrooms' fruiting bodies, aside from the cordyceps, which use mycelium. The fruiting body is widely believed to be the most valuable part of the mushroom, containing the most beneficial compounds. The Cordyceps structure is a little different from other mushrooms, which is why the mycelium is used.

VidaCap prides itself on providing the market with expertly crafted mushroom supplements that deliver optimal results. All products incorporate natural and clean ingredients, just what you should be putting into your body.

What Are the Best Mushroom Supplements?

There are hundreds of functional mushroom species, but some are more beneficial than others. Only a handful of these mushrooms are deemed valuable enough to provide significant health benefits in the western world.

VidaCap is a well-respected and reputable mushroom brand, providing health enthusiasts with some of the best mushroom supplements.

Below, we explore the range of mushroom species and corresponding supplements at VidaCap.

Lion’s mane is often referred to as the “smart mushroom” thanks to its ability to support cognitive function. It can help promote mental clarity, focus, and alertness and support memory. While researchers are still investigating how lion’s mane works, its effects are believed to be linked to its potent anti-inflammatory properties.

By reducing inflammation, lion’s mane improves blood flow, giving your brain more oxygen. More oxygen to your brain translates to better brain performance.

At VidaCap, there are two lion’s mane mushroom supplements – capsules and powder – which you can find via this link https://vidacap.com/lions-mane-supplement/.

The capsules come in a bottle of 60, with each capsule containing 750mg of lion’s mane extract. Alternatively, you can buy 60 grams of premium-grade mushroom powder. The recommended serving size is one gram, so you get 60 servings per tub.

A highly-qualified team of experts crafts VidaCap’s lion’s mane supplements. Customer reviews are overwhelmingly positive.



Turkey Tail





Thanks to two potent compounds, turkey tail is renowned for its immune-boosting potential. Krestin (PSK) and polysaccharide peptide (PSP) are two polysaccharopeptides that possess powerful immune-bolstering abilities. Turkey tail is the only functional mushroom that contains these two compounds.

Most notably, turkey tail has antiviral and antifungal qualities that help the body fight off viruses and infections. The mushroom also packs a large dose of antioxidants, which help fight off free radicals and restore balance in the body. By mitigating oxidative stress, antioxidants help keep your cells healthy.

To shop VidaCap’s turkey tail supplements, follow this link: https://vidacap.com/turkey-tail-supplement/. This species is only available in capsule form, with each capsule containing 750mg of turkey tail extract.

VidaCap’s turkey tail is sourced from China, where respected mycologists cultivate it. Only the best mushrooms are harvested and sun-dried before being milled into a fine powder and infused into capsules.

Reishi





VidaCap’s reishi mushroom supplements are also available in powder and capsules, which you can find at this link: here. Additionally, the company sells “Mushroom Capsules for Sleep,” which incorporates 750mg of reishi extract with a blend of passionflower and melatonin.

Reishi is often praised as the “king of mushrooms,” and has been used to promote well-being and longevity for thousands of years. Today, it’s commonly touted for reducing stress, improving sleep, combatting fatigue, and supporting immune health.

VidaCap’s dedicated team of specialists works around the clock to provide the market with remarkable reishi supplements.



Cordyceps





Cordyceps has garnered a reputation for boosting energy levels, making it popular among gym-goers and athletes. The mushroom can increase the production of the molecule adenosine triphosphate (ATP), which plays an important role in delivering energy to the muscles. This could improve how the body uses oxygen, particularly during exercise, as reported in this 2016 study.

As such, cordyceps are recognized for supporting stamina, endurance, and vitality. Whether you’re looking for a workout supplement or a way to charge through hectic days, cordyceps may help.

Cordyceps may also help fight inflammation in the body, helping the body return to normal more quickly after a workout. Plus, its polysaccharide content supports gut health and helps regulate the immune system.

VidaCap’s acclaimed cordyceps supplements can be found via this link

https://vidacap.com/cordyceps-supplement/. Available in capsule form, you can easily incorporate cordyceps into your daily wellness regime.

Chaga





Lastly, VidaCap also sells chaga mushrooms, which you can find here here. Available in capsule form, each capsule contains 750mg of premium chaga extract, and there are 60 capsules per bottle.

Incorporating chaga mushrooms into a daily wellness regime may help support immune function, reduce oxidative stress, and lower bad cholesterol. Chaga is packed with antioxidants and other beneficial compounds that can benefit overall well-being.

Moreover, chaga has anti-inflammatory effects that may help support healthy digestive functions. Specifically, it may be useful for alleviating inflammation in the stomach or intestines, which could otherwise limit nutrient absorption and hinder digestion.

VidaCap’s chaga mushroom supplements are an excellent choice for those looking to support digestive health.

What Else to Know About VidaCap

VidaCap values transparency and is so confident in its mushroom supplements that the company publishes lab reports for customers to view.

All finished products are sent to an independent laboratory to verify purity, potency, and safety. Therefore, customers know they’re getting a premium-quality mushroom supplement crafted with precision and care.

Aside from VidaCap’s individual mushroom species formulations, they also sell “Immunity Gummies,” which incorporate a mycomatrix blend of all five mushroom species. Each gummy contains 500mg of the mushroom mix and 500mg of apple cider vinegar. These gummies are tasty and vegetarian-friendly.

Also, the website features a useful “Shop by Solution” tab, which allows visitors to search for mushroom supplements based on their needs. For instance, there is a “reduce stress,” “energy boost,” and “enhance immunity” tab, and each one will lead you to a supplement that can help with that specific need.

Finally, the company has over 300 reviews on REVIEWS.io, a third-party review site, with an incredible 4.9-star rating overall. 98% of reviewers have recommended VidaCap.

Summary: The Best Mushroom Supplements



Thanks to their plethora of potential health benefits, functional mushrooms have taken over the wellness world. But for maximum results, it’s crucial to buy mushroom supplements from VidaCap or similar trusted brands that craft products with the utmost love and care.

VidaCap is a brand with a strong focus on quality and affordability and is well-respected among customers and mushroom enthusiasts alike. The company has a vast range of mushroom supplements and is committed to providing the market with superior products.