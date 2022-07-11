Considering the popularity of card games, it's not surprising that they're one of the most popular themes for musicians to write about.

The best songs about card games capture the adrenaline and excitement we feel when playing these games, whether that's a game of blackjack in a casino or during home poker games with friends.

With that in mind, we've compiled a list of some of the best songs about card games.

“Poker Face” - Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga's 2008 hit Poker Face is about one of the essential strategies of poker: hiding your emotions to avoid giving away signs or tells about your hand. After all, no matter how much you learn about casino table games like poker, the human element is often the deciding factor among skilled players.

The song talks about the singer's attempts to conceal her emotions and maintain a poker face using this as a metaphor for life. However, our poker face often slips, revealing our true selves, despite how much we try to fool others.

“Ace of Spades” - Motörhead

If there's one song about playing cards that almost everyone knows, it's Ace of Spades by Motorhead. This song from 1980 is a rock classic, and many credit it with the birth of modern heavy metal.

The song is full of references to playing cards; card players are sure to relate to memorable lyrics like "you win some, lose some".

The Hellfest Festival in Clisson, France, recently recognized the band's Grammy Award-winning founder, Ian 'Lemmy" Kilmister, with a statue.

“Desperado” - The Eagles





The Eagles released this classic rock ballad with country and western influences in 1973. Josey Wells, Clint Eastwood's character in High Plains Drifters (1972), reportedly inspired Glen Frey and Don Henley to write the song.

Although it's considered one of the Eagles' best songs, Desperado didn't become a hit until Linda Ronstadt released her version.

"Don't you draw the queen of diamonds" is one of many references to card games sprinkled throughout the song.

“The Jack” - AC/DC

Whether a casual or veteran card player, you'll appreciate the many poker analogies in this hit by hard rock band AC/DC. Poker techniques are mentioned throughout the song, making it entertaining for anyone who enjoys the popular card game.

While the song spends a good amount of time referencing card games, there are also some moving parts. The song talks about the singer and a woman playing cards and mentions that a woman can make a grown man cry. Although the singer has aces in his hand, the woman ultimately wins because she has the better hand.

“Queen Of Hearts” - Juice Newton

Heartbreak is one of the themes of the 1981 hit song Queen of Hearts by Juice Newton. The song talks about how a woman starts playing poker after a breakup to keep her mind off the pain.

Poker references throughout the song include the woman playing with the queen of hearts even though she knows it's not a good idea.

The song became an international hit, climbing to number two on the American pop and country charts. Many artists have produced covers of the song, which was originally recorded by Dave Edmunds. However, Juice Newton's became the most successful, and today it's considered a classic.

“Viva Las Vegas” - Elvis Presley

Many consider this song by Elvis Presley the unofficial anthem of Las Vegas. The King of rock and roll references just about every popular casino game in this song, including poker, blackjack, craps, roulette, and slot machines.

While the song appeared on the soundtrack of the movie with the same name, it didn't become a hit until many years after its release.