There are so many things to do that are hugely enhanced when high.

Whether under the psychoactive influence of THC or the mellow, barely noticeable relaxation of CBD, being high just makes for a better experience.

One of the best things to experience while under the influence is music. There are so many different genres of music out there, all of them able to offer up different experiences and feelings. Listening to music while high adds to that experience.

So, before you start smoking or imbibing your 750mg CBD gummies or hemp oil what are some of the best songs to listen to while high?

Led Zeppelin – Everything They Have Ever Written

It might be pretty cliché, but Led Zeppelin has a reputation for stoner music.

While not every single song makes for the best music while high, most of their catalog is sure to send you on a mind-altering, reality-bending journey with the right strain.

Ramble On might be one of the very best, being part of Led Zepplin II, and the song’s slow, gentle developing riffs are perfect for beginning your journey while high. The whole song is basically just an homage to The Lord Of The Rings, so it is perfect for a tripping journey!

A good follow-up song could be the classic Stairway to Heaven, as it builds to an awe-inspiring, crashing crescendo of music and intensity, perfect for that part of the high where feelings are at their highest.

But what about a song more suited for that gentler stage of the high?

Gorillaz – Feel Good Inc.

A classic song and widely heard in ads everywhere Feel Good Inc. is a bit of a hidden stoner song.

With an intensely ironic anti-capitalism message and a mellow, almost mind-numbing beat, this song is perfect when the high is starting to taper off.

When the user is still decently under the influence, but the effects are beginning to tick down gradually, and a general sense of calm is descending, that's when this song shines through.

Jefferson Airplane – White Rabbit (Or Anything By Them, Really)

Just like Led Zeppelin, Jefferson Airplane is another one of those bands where the entire musical catalog is perfect for listening to while high.

While their songs are pretty varied, there are many songs in their collection that have a mellow, gentle, and trippy vibe that works at any stage of the high.

White Rabbit is probably the best of the bunch, with the most intensely mesmerizing, almost disorienting beats of any of the songs on this list.

It is a slow song that builds up, with just a touch of that latent paranoia and slight unease that often accompanies the beginning of a high.

This song is great for that first, maybe 30 minutes of a high, where everything feels just a little bit trippy and confusing.

Jimi Hendrix – Red House

Like so many other artists within the genre of psychedelic rock, Jimi Hendrix is one of those musicians that has many songs perfect for listening to while high.

However, Red House is a song that kills it in the “music while high” category, especially when under the influence of a trippy, calming strain.

There is just something so intensely awesome about the crazy, rhythmic licks of Hendrix's guitar that leaves a person settled, calm, and content.

Anyone passionate about guitars or music, in general, deserves to listen to this song, as the unique tuning and pace of the riff is a feat of mastery on its own.

Listen to this song when the high is decently settled in, and it feels like the couch is too comfortable to leave.

Simon & Garfunkel – The Sound Of Silence

The music of Simon & Garfunkel varies from slow and serene to weird pop-rock, but a good number of their more famous songs are all about gentleness and serene calm.

The Sound Of Silence is a perfect example of a slightly dark, melodramatic, yet super calm song that is great for listening to while high.

Though the back story behind it is a little bit weird and dark, considering it was primarily focused around the Kennedy assassination of 1963, there is something ephemeral and hard to describe the music in the song.

While the words are timorous and haunting, the gentle guitar backdrop makes for a very gentle, calm, and indulging song.

Most of Simon & Garfunkel's music is perfect for the middle stages of the high when everything is nicely settled and the world seems calm and peaceful.

The words might make a person feel pretty down, but the music will take the listener to a new level of serenity.

Dire Straits – Sultans Of Swing

Sultans Of Swing is half a party song, perfect for those dancing, high energy strains, and half a mellow, almost serene mind melter.

The beat is fast, yet it is somehow super mellow, and when a person really listens to it, especially while high, it starts to transcend genres and become all sorts of different songs all at once.

Sultans Of Swing might just be the ultimate piece of music while high because it can create so many different things in many different people.

Even if the listener doesn't get anything especially interesting out of it, they still get to appreciate the smoky, smooth vocals of the legendary Mark Knopfler, so who cares?