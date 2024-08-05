BETTER LOVERS Feat. THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, EVERY TIME I DIE Members Announce North American Fall Tour

Better Lovers, who release their debut album, Highly Irresponsible, on Octtober 25 via SharpTone Records, have announced their first slate of North American tour dates in support of the 10-song release, with the five-week trek kicking off on November 3 in Asheville, N.C.

Tickets for all dates are on-sale this Friday at 10 AM local time. Openers include Full Of Hell (November 3 to December 2), SPY, Cloakroom and Gouge Away (December 4 to December 8).

Dates:

November

3 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

4 - Charleston, SC - The Music Farm

5 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey

6 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

8 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

9 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

10 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

11 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

13 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls

14 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

15 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre

16 - Montreal QC - Theatre Fairmount

17 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

19 - Detroit, MI The Magic Stick

20 - Chicago, IL The Metro

21 - Minneapolis, MN Lyric @ Skyway

23 - Denver, CO The Summit

24 - Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

26 - Seattle, WA The Crocodile

27 - Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

29 - Berkeley, CA The UC Theatre

30 - Santa Ana, CA The Observatory

December

1 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent

2 – Mesa, AZ – The Nile

4 – Dallas, TX – Studio at The Factory

5 – Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall

6 – Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater

7 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

8 – Lakewood, OH – The Roxy

A preview of the debut album arrived last week with “A White Horse Covered In Blood,” along with its Eric Richter-produced video:

Jordan Buckley: “Writing and recording our first full length was slightly more surgical than the EP, but had a similar lack of restraint. I feel more pressure giving a quote for this press release than I felt all winter in Will’s studio. I got to wake up every day and watch the masters perfect their craft. I was a student. It was a playground. Everything was funny. We were reading each other’s minds. Even creating our own language at some points. I didn’t know if I was watching my closest friends write music, or if I was watching music use us to exist. The voice in my head warning me how Highly Irresponsible it was to hop on this bull again was gone. Replaced by big ideas, inside jokes, and a rejuvenated love for helping to write songs that don’t sound like anything else. Humans and animals alike are programmed to do wild things for what they love. Highly Irresponsible things. And we love what we’ve created. We know you will too.”

Greg Puciato adds: “New album. First full length. It’s a typical thing to say, but we’re excited to start getting this out there. Everyone really brought their best to the album, and brought out the best in each other, and that goes for everyone behind-the-scenes too.”

Recorded this spring, Highly Irresponsible benefits from the dual role of Will Putney, who, besides being one of the band’s guitarists, also brings his production skills to the album. Putney explains, “Being a member of the band and the producer is actually a real advantage for Better Lovers. We’re so dialed in to exactly what we want to do, and our creative process is so in sync and natural that we rarely hit a wall when we work on music. My role is to capture the energy of the band the way it’s intended to sound: a band firing on all cylinders.”

Album pre-orders, including limited-edition vinyl variants and CD, as well as digital pre-saves, are available now here.

Cover art by Don Phüry:

Tracklisting:

“Lie Between The Lines”

“Your Misplaced Self”

“A White Horse Covered In Blood”

“Future Myopia”

“Deliver Us From Life”

“Drowning In A Burning World”

“Everything Was Put Here For Me”

“Superman Died Paralyzed”

“At All Times”

“Love As An Act Of Rebellion”

Better Lovers is Jordan Buckley, Clayton “Goose” Holyoak, Stephen Micciche, Greg Puciato and Will Putney.

(Photo: Gabe Becerra)