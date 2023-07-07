BETTER LOVERS Feat. THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, EVERY TIME I DIE Members Release Debut EP God Made Me An Animal

Better Lovers, the newly formed band featuring Jordan Buckley, Clayton “Goose” Holyoak, Stephen Micciche, Greg Puciato, and Will Putney, have released God Made Me An Animal, a four-song EP, via SharpTone Records.

“Surprise! Our debut EP, God Made Me An Animal, is out now,” the band shared, collectively. “Four eclectic and wildly fun songs we’ve been kicking around for what feels like forever, it’s great to finally have these out in the world. Let it happen to you. Hear all this and more on tour all summer. The engine is turned on.”

The EP arrives as Better Lovers are about to embark on their inaugural tour, a mix of both headlining dates, with several already sold out, and performances with Underoath. The tour begins in Buffalo, N.Y., the hometown of Buckley, Holyoak and Micciche, on July 13.

God Made Me An Animal follows the April release of the outfit’s debut single, “13 Over 30,” and its accompanying video.

“Looking back, I’m so happy everything got me to where I am,” said Buckley at the time of the song’s release. “The pandemic and the last few years made me hungrier and more grateful. This isn’t a hobby. This isn’t temporary. This is the next evolution for each of us. Greg and Will rejuvenated me and made me even more confident. Now, everybody needs to know we’re a wild animal that just broke out of the zoo—there’s no trying to put it back in the cage.”

God Made Me An Animal, which was produced and mixed by Putney with vocal production handled by Josh Wilbur, is streaming now, with physical pre-orders, including several limited-edition vinyl variants and CD, are available here.

Cover by Donny Phillips:

Tracklisting:

“Sacrificial Participant”

“30 Under 13”

“Become So Small”

“God Made Me An Animal”

“30 Under 13”:

Dates:

July

13 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room (Early & Late Shows) SOLD OUT

14 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre

16 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

17 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

18 - Cleveland, OH - The Foundry SOLD OUT

19 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena

21 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

22 - Syracuse, NY - Sharkey’s Bar and Grill

23 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach

24 - Montreal, QC - L’Olympia

25 - Ottawa, ON - Galerie SAW Gallery

27 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

28 - Brooklyn, NY - Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk

29 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion

30 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium Outdoors

31 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

August

1 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

3 - Tampa, FL Yuengling Center

4 - Boca Raton, FL - Sunset Cove Amphitheater

5 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre Night Market

6 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

8 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater

10 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

11 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port

12 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

October

4 - Brighton, UK - Chalk

5 - London, UK - New Cross Inn SOLD OUT

6 - London, UK - The Dome SOLD OUT

7 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club (Early & Late Shows) SOLD OUT

14 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room SOLD OUT

15 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy SOLD OUT

16 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

(Photo – James Hartley)