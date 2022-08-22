BEWITCHER Announce Northwest Witch-Cult Dominion Tour With WORMWITCH

Bewitcher have announced the Northwest Witch-Cult Dominion tour with Wormwitch. The tour starts November 15 in Vancouver and wraps on November 20t in Oakland and includes a performance at Charged Noise Fest, with Bat, Nunslaughter, Wraith, etc., on November 19 in LA.

Before the band hits the road with Wormwitch, make sure to catch them on the remaining dates of the Vile Ascension Tour with Goatwhore and Incatation. For more information and to purchase tickets, head here.

Bewitcher are touring in support of their full-length album, Cursed Be Thy Kingdom, which was released 2021 via Century Media Records.

Northwest Witch-Cult Dominion dates:

November

15 - Vancouver, BC - Red Room

16 - Seattle, WA - Funhouse

17 - Portland, OR - Dante’s

18 - Sacramento, CA - Café Colonial

19 - Los Angeles, CA - Charged Noise Fest*

20 - Oakland, CA - Elbo Room Jack London*

* no Wormwitch

(Photo - Courtney Brooke Hall)