BEWITCHER Announce U.S Tour Dates

Bewitcher has announced an iron-grip of tour dates. The band will be hitting the road this summer beginning with a headline show in Cleveland, OH on June 17 and wrapping up on September 17 in Mexico City. Along the way, they will be sharing the stage with Municipal Waste and Integrity for the Summer Atrocity Tour, co-headlining with Cloak on the Poisonous Pandemonium Tour, and finally joining Goatwhore and Incantation on the Vile Ascension Tour, with a few headline shows and festival dates sprinkled in between.

“That old dusty road is calling again. The first leg of the ‘Rebel Angels…Tour’ this spring was just the warm-up, and this summer, we’re turning up the heat! We are extremely stoked to be out there with our friends in Municipal Waste, Cloak, Goatwhore and all these other heavy hitters! We have some killer festival appearances and then end the summer with our first ever show in Mexico City. Total metal overkill! Basically, if you’re in the U.S. and have ever wanted to see Bewitcher live, the year 2022 is probably the best chance you’ve ever had. So don’t fuck up and miss out, we’ll see you out there!”

Bewitcher will be on tour in support of their full-length album, Cursed Be Thy Kingdom, which was released 2021 via Century Media Records to rave reviews.

Dates:

June

17 – Cleveland, OH – The Foundry

18 – Syracuse, NY – Sharkey’s

19 – Garwood, NJ – Crossroads

21 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

22 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line Café

23 – Indianapolis, IN – Black Circle Brewing

24 – Columbus, OH – Skully’s

25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Metal Immortal Fest

26 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

27 - Davenport, IA - Raccoon Motel

29 - Denver, CO - Hi-Dive

30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Ace’s High

July

1 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

2 - Seattle, WA - NW Terror Fest

(Photo - Courtney Brooke Hall)