BEWITCHER Premiere "Electric Phantoms" Music Video; Cursed Be Thy Kingdom Album Out Now

At long last, Bewitcher welcomes their most diabolical offering to date. Comprising 10 songs of heavy speed metal birthed in the fires of rock 'n roll, Cursed Be Thy Kingdom is a journey to Hell and back. Don't let this fool you though, Bewitcher hasn't forgotten how to have a good time...

To mark this most joyous and unholy occasion, the band has saved the best for last... accompanying Cursed Be Thy Kingdom is the release of the fourth and final single, "Electric Phantoms". A video for the track can be seen below.

"Electric Phantoms" is classic Bewitcher, through and through. Four minutes of speed and debauchery, centred around their trademark riffs and pedal to the metal rhythm.

M von Bewitcher (vox & guitars) further comments: “Windswept highways, greasy night clubs, the smell of leather, beer and gasoline. In the glorious days when marauding heavy metal bands roam freely across the land, these things aren’t just norms...they’re the law. Take a ride with the 'Electric Phantoms' and find out for yourself what the dirty road life is all about.”

When one finds themselves at the proverbial crossroads — face-to-face with the Devil himself — who wouldn't choose the left hand path? Honestly, evil is too enticing, too strong, and hell has the best music anyway. Hailing from Portland, Oregon, heavy metal mongrels Bewitcher made their pact with Lucifer years ago, and they have been walking the dark path ever since. Rock 'n' roll is the devil's music, and through Cursed Be Thy Kingdom, Bewitcher invite you to join them at the crossroads, to drink from the chalice of rock 'n' roll, and then ritualistically sell your soul to the dark lord himself.

Recorded at The Captain's Quarters in Ventura, California by Armand John Anthony (Night Demon), and mixed by Cameron Webb (Motörhead, Megadeth), Cursed Be Thy Kingdom is a powerhouse, heavy metal x rock 'n' roll record forged in the white hot fires of hell. The cover was done by Paolo Girardi (Power Trip).

Tracklisting:

"Ashe"

"Death Returns…"

"Satanic Magick Attack"

"Electric Phantoms"

"Mystifier (White Night City)"

"Cursed Be Thy Kingdom"

"Valley Of The Ravens"

"Metal Burner"

"The Widow's Blade"

"Sign Of The Wolf"

