BEWITCHER Share "Spell Shock" Music Video; New Album Out Today

All the best tunes belong to the Devil, and Portland’s bastard sons, Bewitcher, have returned to take back rock ‘n’ roll in Baphomet’s name.

In honor of today's release of the band's new studio album,Spell Shock, Bewitcher is revealing an ominous music video for the title track. The clip was created by lucamainardi.graphics with band footage by A. Magus and art direction inspired by SoloMacello, who created the stunning artwork of the album.

Says bassist A. Magus on the unholy genesis of the new album, "Spell Shock is the product of playing 130 shows in a row and then going straight into writing and recording.” Indeed, Bewitcher’s unrelenting tour grind for their 2021’s Cursed Be Thy Kingdom, alongside the likes of Municipal Waste, Goatwhore, Cavalera and Exhumed became the fuel for their finest moment to date. Spell Shock lives up to its title. It’s riffs, filth and fury at their most demonic and rebellious.

Joining Von Bewitcher, bassist A. Magus, and drummer A. Hunter in the studio this time was none other longtime Bewitcher fan Lars Frederiksen. Most of the world knows Frederiksen as a force in his own right, playing in the likes of Bay Area punk heroes Rancid, as well as his own Old Firm Casuals. While to some, it may have been an unlikely pairing with Frederiksen taking the producer’s seat, for everyone in the studio the connection was immediate.

As Frederiksen previously commented on Spell Shock: "It’s the best record I’ve ever produced for one of the best bands in the world."

Magus explains about their experience with Frederiksen: “[Lars’] knowledge of heavy metal, black metal and thrash – as well as punk, is vast and extreme. It was definitely a match made in hell."

From 'Spell Shock's pummelling first invocation, “Starfire Maelstrom,” Bewitcher stake a bloody claim on making a metal record that’s equally classic and contemporary. With them, classic is undeniably key. “We kept coming back to classic heavy metal records for inspiration,” says Magus. “What we got was our take on classic 80’s metal records using the tools we have today.”

The band also credits engineer and mixer Chris Dugan, best known for his work with Green Day (yes, Green Day, but listen to those guitars), for nailing Spell Shock’s energized rawness. “We’ve always tried to be an old school band, without being or sounding like a retro or trad metal band,” adds Von Bewitcher.

Spell Shock is Bewitcher at their most evolved and most devastatingly primal. “We wanted it to be an album experience,” says drummer A. Hunter. “Imagine King Diamond’s Abigail in terms of atmosphere merged with the energy of AC/DC’s High Voltage.”

Spell Shock can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

“Starfire Maelstrom”

“Lavish Desecration”

“Spell Shock”

“Out Against The Law”

“Dystopic Demonolatry”

“Seasons Of Foul Harvest”

“We Die In Dust”

“The Harem Conspiracy”

“Pagan Shadows”

“Ride Of The Iron Fox”

"Dystopic Demonolatry" video:

“Against The Law” video:

“Starfire Maelstrom” lyric video:

Bewitcher are currently out on a North American tour, co-headlining with label-mates Skeletal Remains. Remaining dates below.

Tour dates:

September

27 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Hall

28 - Orlando, FL - Conduit

29 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Purgatory)

October

1 - Raleigh, NC - Chapel of Bones

2 - Philadelphia, PA - KFN

3 - Brooklyn, NY - Market Hotel

4 - Worcester, MA - Ralphs

5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving

6 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

8 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

9 - Ottawa, ON - The Dom

10 - Toronto, ON - Rockpile

11 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground

12 - Baltimore, Md - Metro Gallery

13 - Cincinnati, OH - Madison Live

15 - Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge

16 - Denver, CO - HQ

17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Aces High Saloon

18 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

19 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

20 - Portland, OR - Dante's

Lineup:

Mateo von Bewitcher – vox + guitars

A. Hunter – drums + percussion

A. Magus – bass guitar + backing vox

(Photo - Nate Souza)