BEWITCHER Unveils New Music Video For "Our Lady Of Speed", Announces Tour With UADA

Black magick metal masters Bewitcher have unveiled the official music video for the track "Our Lady Of Speed". The clip captures the trio's blistering and relentless live performance, for which fans can experience in the flesh during Bewitcher's upcoming U.S. tour in support of their fellow Portland-based occultists, Uada. Directed and edited by Nate Souza, the clip was shot in front of a Souled Out hometown crowd, and can be seen below.

Bewitcher bassist and backing vocalist A. Magus comments, “Have ya missed us yet? After taking a much needed break, we're f*cking stoked to return from the crypt and lay waste to the stages of Europe and North America this spring. We've been sharpening our knives and preparing a very special evening for those in attendance... see you all very soon!"

"Our Lady of Speed" is taken from the band's recently released rarities and B-sides album, Deep Cuts & Shallow Graves, a massive 17-track compilation of Bewitcher original demo recordings, including rare and previously unreleased material, all remastered as well as two brand new studio tracks. The record is now available worldwide in the following formats: Standard CD Jewelcase, Ltd. Gatefold White 2LP, and Digital Album. Stream, order, or download it here.

Tracklisting:

"Manifesting Darkness"

"Our Lady Of Speed"

"Bastard"

"Speed 'Til You Bleed" (Midnight Hunters demo, 2015)

"Midnight Hunters" (Midnight Hunters demo, 2015)

"Rome Is On Fire" (Midnight Hunters demo, 2015)

"Wild Blasphemy (Wild Blasphemy demo, 2013)

"Rebellion At The Gates Of Heaven" (Wild Blasphemy demo, 2013)

"Black Speed Delirium" (Wild Blasphemy demo, 2013)

"Trial Of Swords" (Wild Blasphemy demo, 2013)

"Bewitcher" (Satanic Panic demo, 2013)

"Sin Is In Her Blood" (Satanic Panic demo, 2013)

"In The Night" (Satanic Panic demo, 2013)

"Harlots Of Hell" (demo, 2014)

"Hot Nights, Red Lights" (demo, 2014)

"In The Sign Of The Goat" (demo, 2015)

"Hedgerider" (demo, 2015)

Prior to the run with Uada, Bewitcher will be conquering Europe, which kicks off next week in Spain. Bewitcher will then also be performing throughout California and Mexico. The full itinerary can be found at Bewitcher.us and in the banner below.