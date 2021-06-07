BEYOND CREATION Announces Signature Beer In Collaboration With Vox&Hops' Brewtal North America And OverHop Canada

Canadian tech death titans, Beyond Creation, are pleased to announce a brand new signature beer in collaboration with Vox&Hops' Brewtal North America/

Beyond Creation's "Entre Stout Et Mirage" brew will be released this summer. It is a stout with Brazilian coffee and amburana with a 6% ABV and it will be crafted by the Quebec-based microbrewery Overhop Canada.

Brewtal North America is presented by IndieMerchstore, fueled by Heartbeat Hot Sauce Co. & supported by Yakima Chief Hops! Vox & Hops host Matt McGachy have paired 22 Vox&Hops Alumni with metal breweries to create unique collaborative craft beers for their bands. More information can be found here.

(Photo - Simon Girard)