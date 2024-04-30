BEYOND CREATION Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2025

The 2025 edition of 70000 Tons Of Metal, The Original, The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise, will take us back to an absolute fan-favorite port that hasn't been visited in a decade - Ocho Rios, Jamaica! Taking place January 30 – February 3, 2025.

Beyond Creation is the latest confirmed acts for the cruise.

60 Bands, 4 Days, 1 Cruise Ship, and only 3000 Tickets. This is 70000 Tons Of Metal, The Original, The World’s Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise!

70000 Tons Of Metal 2025 roster: Benighted, Beyond Creation, Candlemass, Delain, Emperor, Flotsam And Jetsam, In Extremo, Kalmah, Majestica, The Kovenant, Samael, Septicflesh, Stratovarius, Tankard

On 70000 Tons Of Metal you get unrestricted festival access to all 120 live shows on board, 70000 Tons Of Karaoke until sunrise, Jamming In International Waters – the Official 70000 Tons Of Metal All Star Jam which writes heavy metal history every year, clinics and work-shops with the musicians, our infamous belly flop contest, shore excursions with your favorite artists, and much more!

Everyone on board is a VIP, we don’t have assigned seating (this is a heavy metal cruise after all), and most importantly the bars on our ship never close – you heard us, bars that never close!

On this life changing adventure you will spend five days and four nights at sea mingling side-by-side with your favorite artists in this incredibly fan-friendly scenario that has no comparison. It’s like having an All-Access backstage pass!

Visit 70000Tons.com or the official 70000 Tons Of Metal Facebook page for further details.