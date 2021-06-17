BEYOND CREATION Launch Pre-Sales For Signature Beer; More Details Revealed

Canadian tech death titans, Beyond Creation, have launched the pre-sales for their brand new signature beer. In collaboration with Vox&Hops' Brewtal North America, Beyond Creation's "Entre Stout Et Mirage" brew will be released on June 22 via Quebec-based microbrewery Overhop Canada. The beer and a special bundle, which includes an engraved BEYOND CREATIONBeyond Creation beer stein, can be pre-ordered here.

Beyond Creation comments: "YES, the time has come! It is with great honor and excitement that we are officially launching the pre-sale of Beyond Creation's beer, 'Entre Stout Et Mirage'. For the occasion, we teamed up with the amazing OverHop Canada and Vox&Hops to create this complex, delicious and refreshing Stout beer! Brewed with authentic Brazilian coffee beans and then fermented with a Brazilian Amburana wood, this 6% Stout Beer offers delightful aromas which we are sure will surprise you! We decided to offer you guys a special package which contain our delicious beer but also an engraved Beyond Creation glass which will only be available here. We only have limited amount of beer and glass units so now is the time. ALSO: The first client buying the Combo of a 4 Pack beer and a Glass will receive a box of the Vox&Hops' Brewtal North America hot sauce!🔥"

Brewtal North America is presented by IndieMerchstore, fueled by Heartbeat Hot Sauce Co. & supported by Yakima Chief Hops! Vox & Hops host Matt McGachy have paired 22 Vox&Hops Alumni with metal breweries to create unique collaborative craft beers for their bands. More information can be found here.

(Photo - Simon Girard)