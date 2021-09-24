BEYOND THE BLACK Release Cover Of IRON MAIDEN's "Wasted Years" (Amazon Originals)

Symphonic metallers, Beyond The Black, pay tribute to one of the biggest bands of all time, releasing their cover of Iron Maiden's "Wasted Years" - a splendorous, honourable, and timeless homage with a strong female voice that just fits perfectly to the sonic image.

The song is available to stream exclusively on Amazon Music Prime, Amazon Music Unlimited, and Amazon Music HD, here.

And for those who already are waiting to experience the song live, Beyond The Black will perform an acoustic version of "Wasted Years" this Monday, September 27, during the Rock Your Monday Live Show live on Twitch.

Says the band: "This cover version is not only a heartfelt tribute to a band we admire, but also to the troubled times we live in. As always in life, our experience is a matter of perspective and we hope to be an anchor to those who could use some support at the moment."

With their astronomical rise after the release of their debut album, Songs Of Love And Death, the band around singer Jennifer Haben went supersonic – most recently reaching a number of impressive chart positions with fourth LP Horizons.

Lauded by press and fans alike, the band gained immediate international interest as they quickly became the most successful symphonic metal band to come out of Germany.

Beyond The Black will start 2022 with a breathtaking co-headline tour throughout Europe alongside label mates, Amaranthe. Tickets are already on sale.

Lineup:

Vocals – Jennifer Haben

Guitar – Tobi Lodes

Guitar, Vocals – Chris Hermsdörfer

Drums – Kai Tschierschky

(Photo - Philipp Groth)