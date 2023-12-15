BEYOND THE BLACK Release New Piano Version Of "Wide Awake"

After the release of their self-titled album Beyond The Black, which was released in January 2023, the band now shares the brand new piano version of the song, "Wide Awake". The piano version of "Wide Awake" is the perfect song to start the pre-Christmas time and gets you in the right mood. Their Dancing In The Dark tour starts in April 2024. All tour dates are listed below.

Jennifer Haben comments: "The piano version of 'Wide Awake' is something very special, because the song's creation process began with piano and vocals. I love that this pure, almost naked version, as it originally was, can now be heard by everyone. The song couldn't feel more personal to me."

Stream 'Wide Awake' here, and below:

Dancing In The Dark Tour 2024:

April

5 - Munich, Germany - TonHalle

6 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk

7 - Brno, Czech Republic - Sono Centrum

9 - Vienna, Austria - Arena Wien (big hall)

10 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Blue Stage

12 - Geiselwind, Germany - Music Hall

13 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol

14 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

16 - Paris, France - Trabendo

17 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

19 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457

20 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wagenhallen

21 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

23 - Krakow, Poland - Kamienna12

24 - Berlin, Germany - Astra Kulturhaus

26 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

27 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

(Photo - Heilemania)