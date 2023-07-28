BEYOND THE BLACK Release New Single And Video "Call My Name"; Band Announces Dancing In The Dark Tour 2024

Symphonic metal band, Beyond The Black, have released a brand new single, "Call My Name". Beside that, the band also announce their Dancing In The Dark tour for 2024.

Jennifer Haben comments: "With 'Call My Name' we wanted to create a song with whom you cannot help but bang your head real hard. It's organic, honest, and in your face. Inspired by the story of Stephen Kings The Dark Tower we've formed a symbiosis of its elements and our own to tell a whole new tale about yearning, persistence, and these wounds of human life that feel as if they will never heal completely."

Stream here the new song here, and watch the video below.

Tickets for the upcoming tour will be on sale exclusively at Eventim on July 31 at 11 AM, CET. Tickets are on sale everywhere else on August 8 at 11 AM, CET.

Dancing In The Dark Tour 2024:

April

5 - Munich, Germany - TonHalle

6 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk

7 - Brno, Czech Republic - Sono Centrum

9 - Vienna, Austria - Arena Wien (big hall)

10 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Blue Stage

12 - Geiselwind, Germany - Music Hall

13 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol

14 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

16 - Paris, France - Trabendo

17 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

19 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457

20 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wagenhallen

21 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

23 - Krakow, Poland - Kamienna12

24 - Berlin, Germany - Astra Kulturhaus

26 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

27 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

