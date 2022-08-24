BEYOND THE BLACK Release New Single "Is There Anybody Out There?"; Music Video

Following the release of their single "Reincarnation" a few months back, Beyond The Back now present their next track, "Is There Anybody Out There?".

Jennifer Haben proclaims: "These times confront us with unknown demons and often times we must lose our principles painfully to find new paths. 'Is There Anybody Out There?‘ shines a light on these dark moments to give you the power to handle them bravely. Be beacons, Ravens! This world needs you!"

Watch the video for "Is There Anybody Out There?" below, and stream the track here.

Watch the video for "Reincarnation" below, and stream the track here.

(Photo - Heilemania)