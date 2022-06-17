BEYOND THE BLACK Release New Single "Reincarnation"; Music Video

Two years after the highly anticipated Horizons, Beyond The Black are back with a bang and start a new chapter with the release of their new single, “Reincarnation”.

Jennifer Haben proclaims: "'Reincarnation' materialized from a growing recognition of our mortality as humans and the consequent responsibility to live our lives to the fullest. This responsibility means to stand up for yourself, relentlessly fight for your values and also confront your biggest fears. 'Reincarnation' is about becoming your true self and starting a new, epic chapter. This is Beyond The Black! And Beyond The Black is back!"

Watch the video for "Reincarnation" below, and stream the track here.

Beyond The Black will celebrate an international festival summer run this year leading into their biggest European headline tour to date. Find the band's tour itinerary here.

(Photo - Heilemania)