BEYOND THE BLACK Share Live One Shot Video Of "Reincarnation" From Graspop Metal Meeting 2022.

Germany's Beyond The Black have shared a live one shot video of their new single "Reincarnation", taken during their recent show at Graspop Metal Meeting 2022. Check it out below.

Vocalist Jennifer Haben comments: "'Reincarnation' materialized from a growing recognition of our mortality as humans and the consequent responsibility to live our lives to the fullest. This responsibility means to stand up for yourself, relentlessly fight for your values and also confront your biggest fears. 'Reincarnation' is about becoming your true self and starting a new, epic chapter. This is Beyond The Black! And Beyond The Black is back!"

Beyond The Black will celebrate an international festival summer run this year leading into their biggest European headline tour to date. Find the band's tour itinerary here.