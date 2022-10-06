BEYOND THE BLACK To Release Self-Titled Album In January; "Winter Is Coming" Music Video Streaming Now

Symphonic metal band, Beyond The Black, are back with a bang to start a new chapter. Following the release of highly acclaimed tracks “Reincarnation” and “Is There Anybody Out There”, the band announces their new, fifth studio album, which will be self-titled and drops on January 13 via Nuclear Blast Records

Pre-order here, and watch a video for the new single, "Winter Is Coming", below.

Tracklisting:

"Is There Anybody Out There?"

"Reincarnation"

"Free Me"

"Winter Is Coming"

"Into The Light"

"Wide Awake"

"Dancing In The Dark"

"Raise Your Head"

"Not In Our Name"

"I Remember Dying"

"Winter Is Coming" video:

"Is There Anybody Out There?" video:

"Reincarnation" video: