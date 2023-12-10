BIG BIG TRAIN Announce The Likes Of Us Album; “Oblivion” Single Streaming

The award-winning progressive rock band Big Big Train will release their 15th studio album The Likes Of Us on March 1, 2024. The album is the internationally-based group’s first full collection of songs since the unexpected passing of long-serving lead vocalist David Longdon in late 2021. Besides marking the debut of new frontman Alberto Bravin, a former member of the Italian band Premiata Forneria Marconi, The Likes Of Us also heralds the beginning of a new relationship with InsideOutMusic, the group having self-released their music for almost two decades.

The band comments: “We are delighted to announce the release of The Likes Of Us. After the events of the last few years, this is a particularly important album for us, both as a band and individually. We’re very proud of the new songs, which we recorded principally in a studio in Italy. Working together in one room brought additional inspiration, real energy and a clear sense of purpose. We’re thrilled with the results.”

To coincide with this announcement, the band have launched the first single from the album, a track titled “Oblivion” which the band were seen performing on their UK and European tour in August and September 2023. The video was filmed by Tim Sidwell of Toward Infinity at Urban Recording Studio in Trieste.

The Likes Of Us will be released on several different formats, including for the first time as Dolby Atmos mixed by The Pineapple Thief’s Bruce Soord, while the stereo mixes were undertaken by the band’s regular engineer Rob Aubrey together with Alberto Bravin. The Dolby Atmos mix will come as part of the Limited CD & Blu-ray Mediabook edition that also contains the album as 5.1 Surround Sound & 24-bit high-resolution stereo.

The album will also be available as a Gatefold 180g 2LP (available in black, sky blue, olive green and orange formats), Standard CD Jewelcase and Digital Album. The stunning artwork was created by the band’s longstanding collaborator Sarah Louise Ewing, with layouts by Steve Vantsis.

Preorder here.

Tracklisting:

“Light Left In The Day”

“Oblivion”

“Beneath The Masts”

“Skates On”

“Miramare”

“Love Is The Light”

“Bookmarks”

“Last Eleven”

“Oblivion” video:

Lineup:

Alberto Bravin – Lead vocals, guitar, keyboards

Nick D’Virgilio – Drums, percussion, vocals, 12-string acoustic guitar, vocals

Dave Foster – Guitars

Oskar Holldorff – Keyboards, vocals

Clare Lindley – Violin, vocals

Rikard Sjöblom – Guitars, keyboards, vocals

Gregory Spawton – Bass guitar, bass pedals, 12-string acoustic guitar, Mellotron

(Photo – Massimo Goina)