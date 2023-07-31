BIG BIG TRAIN Sign Worldwide Deal With InsideOutMusic; New Music Teaser Video Released

InsideOut Music announce that it has signed Big Big Train to a multi-album deal for new studio releases. The band are currently working on a new studio album, expected to be released in spring 2024, and have recently been recording in Trieste, Italy, where lead vocalist Alberto Bravin is based.

Big Big Train bassist/founder Gregory Spawton comments: “We have ambitious plans for Big Big Train and are very pleased to have signed this deal with InsideOut. Having run our own record label, English Electric Recordings, for a lengthy period, it’s clear that the music industry has changed enormously in recent years and we believe that we are best positioned to grow BBT further by becoming an InsideOut band. Over the last decade we had received offers from various labels. When we considered the different options, signing up with the premier label for progressive music was the logical choice. We’re very excited about this new era for the band and working with InsideOut/Sony.”

Drummer Nick D’Virgilio adds: “It’s an absolute thrill for me that Big Big Train has become an InsideOut band. Over the years, previously as member of Spock’s Beard and more recently alongside Neal Morse and Ross Jennings, I’ve worked extensively with Thomas Waber and his team at InsideOut/Sony. From experience I know that there is no better label for Big Big Train to be working with. It’s wonderful to join a roster that includes the biggest names in the prog genre such as Dream Theater, Steve Hackett, Jethro Tull, Kansas, Devin Townsend and Yes. We’ve got a lot of new Big Big Train music in the works and with InsideOut’s unrivalled reach across the progressive rock world we hope to reach plenty of folks who may not be familiar with us yet.”

Label head Thomas Waber comments: "We have been in talks with the band for a while and are happy that we can finally announce our partnership. Big Big Train have been proudly carrying the flag for progressive music, and we look forward to helping them on their very bright journey ahead. We are all excited to be stepping on board this particular train!"

Check out a teaser of brand new music:

In parallel with this deal with InsideOut, Big Big Train will continue to run their English Electric Recordings label and expect to commence a re-issue campaign for previous studio BBT albums in late 2024.

The band will embark on their most extensive ever tour in August and September this year, with 17 shows taking place across 9 countries. Big Big Train will also be on board Cruise To The Edge in March 2024. Find the full list of dates in 2023 below:

August

24 - The Court Theatre - Tring, UK (warm-up show)

26 - Cultuurpodium Boerderij - Zoetermeer, The Netherlands

27 - Markthalle - Hamburg, Germany

28 - Stora Teatern - Gothenburg, Sweden

29 - Cosmopolite - Oslo, Norway

30 - Fryshuset Klubben - Stockholm, Sweden

31 - Viften - Copenhagen, Denmark

September

2 - 2 Days Prog + 1 Festival - Revislate, Italy

3 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland

5 - Neuberinhaus - Reichenbach, Germany

6 - Victoria Carlswerk - Cologne, Germany

7 - Colos-Saal - Aschaffenburg, Germany

8 - Mozart-Saal - Stuttgart, Germany

10 - Queens Hall - Edinburgh, UK

11 - Town Hall - Birmingham, UK

12 - Cadogan Hall - London, UK

13 - Cadogan Hall - London, UK

(Photo - Massimo Goina)