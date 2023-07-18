BIG RED FIRE TRUCK Release Video For "Psychotropic Thunder"

Australian rockers Big Red Fire Truck have released a video for "Psychotropic Thunder". The song is from their upcoming EP, Trouble In Paradise, which is out on August 4th, 2023.

The band comments: "'Psychotropic Thunder' is about someone trying to escape back to reality as the paranoia of insanity slowly takes over their mind. If you listen closely to the lyrics it's actually using the movie Predator, yes the Arnie movie, as a metaphor for it. The sound is also heavily influenced by old video games of that era and Digby trained for six months as a professional wrestler just for the video clip. It's full '80s heavy metal here."

Big Red Fire Truck began in 2016 as a project by lead vocalist / guitarist Digby to write some fun heavy metal and hard rock songs and fulfil his need to hear new music in the style of his beloved bands. Taking inspiration from the likes of Van Halen, Reckless Love, The Darkness, Aerosmith, Sum 41, and Crazy Lixx, the quartet pay homage to previous generations of hard rock while delivering their own distinctive character.

Trouble In Paradise artwork and tracklisting:

"Neon Sunsets"

"Trouble In Paradise"

"Love Bite"

"Psychotropic Thunder"

"Miami Skies"

"Hot Summer Nights"

For further details, visit Big Red Fire Truck on Facebook.