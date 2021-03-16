BILL WARD Says He's "Not Done" With BLACK SABBATH Legacy - "I Would Love To Do A Studio Album With All The Original Members"; Audio
March 16, 2021, an hour ago
NME is reporting that Bill Ward, founding drummer of Black Sabbath, says he’s “not done” with the band’s legacy, and would “love” to make a new album with the band’s original lineup.
In a new interview with Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM, Ward stated his desire to reunite with his bandmates for a new studio album. “I’m not done with the Black Sabbath legacy,” he said. “I haven’t been done. I was made done, but I’m not done. So, the others might be done, but I’m not. But being realistic about that, as far as touring with Black Sabbath, I don’t have the chops, and I don’t have the ability to drive a band like that on stage. I have to be back to 60 years old to be able to do that.”
He added: “I would love to do a studio album with Sabbath, with all the original members. I’m just saying that — I’m just floating that out there. I haven’t talked to anybody about that or anything else. But I’m not done."
