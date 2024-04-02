BILLY F GIBBONS Reveals Why ZZ TOP Chose Their Beard Look - "What Started Out As A Disguise Turned Into A Trademark"; Video

In the video below from AXS TV, Billy F Gibbons tells Dan Rather why ZZ Top chose to adopt their trademark beard look.

ZZ Top performs next on April 4 at Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, MS. Find the band's live itinerary here.