BILLY GIBBONS Discusses ZZ TOP's Tres Hombres, Reveals His Top 5 Favourite Albums - "Back In The 80s I Fell For A Group Called DEPECHE MODE"; Video

In the new video below from AXS TV, Billy Gibbons talks about the legacy and impact of ZZ Top's Tres Hombres album - a record that includes hits like "La Grange" and "Waitin' For The Bus" - while at Grimey's New & Preloved Music record store in Nashville, Tennessee.

Later, the guitarist reveals his top five favorite albums before giving the scoop on the "The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour" that ZZ Top is co-headlining with Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Produced by Live Nation, The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour kicked off on July 21 in West Palm Beach, FL, and continues with stops in Fort Worth, Phoenix, Chicago, and more before wrapping up in Camden, NJ at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion on Sunday, September 17.

Tour dates:

July

28 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

29 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

30 - Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

August

7 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre*

10 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

11 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

13 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

17 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

19 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

20 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

25 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

26 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

27 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

September

1 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

2 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

3 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

8 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

9 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

10 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

15 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

17 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

* Not A Live Nation Date