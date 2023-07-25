BILLY GIBBONS Discusses ZZ TOP's Tres Hombres, Reveals His Top 5 Favourite Albums - "Back In The 80s I Fell For A Group Called DEPECHE MODE"; Video
July 25, 2023, 55 minutes ago
In the new video below from AXS TV, Billy Gibbons talks about the legacy and impact of ZZ Top's Tres Hombres album - a record that includes hits like "La Grange" and "Waitin' For The Bus" - while at Grimey's New & Preloved Music record store in Nashville, Tennessee.
Later, the guitarist reveals his top five favorite albums before giving the scoop on the "The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour" that ZZ Top is co-headlining with Lynyrd Skynyrd.
Produced by Live Nation, The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour kicked off on July 21 in West Palm Beach, FL, and continues with stops in Fort Worth, Phoenix, Chicago, and more before wrapping up in Camden, NJ at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion on Sunday, September 17.
Tour dates:
July
28 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
29 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
30 - Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
August
7 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre*
10 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
11 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
13 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
17 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
19 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
20 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
25 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
26 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
27 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
September
1 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
2 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
3 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
8 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
9 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
10 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
15 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
17 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
* Not A Live Nation Date