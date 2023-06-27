BILLY GIBBONS Hopes To Release New ZZ TOP Album This Year; Record Includes Performances By Late Bassist DUSTY HILL

ZZ Top bassist, Dusty Hill, passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, Texas at 72 years of age on July 28, 2021. But he will be featured on the new ZZ Top album, expected later this year.

Speaking with Classic Rock, Billy Gibbons offered an update on the forthcoming record.

Says Gibbons: "Are things coming to the boil yet? Yeah, in fact we are currently reviewing the tracks that deserve completion. Dusty is on some of those, so is Elwood [Francis, Hill’s roadie]. What’s fascinating is that we have three or four tracks with them both, they’re trading off. The only tell-tale difference is that Dusty, playing with his fingers, sounds a little warmer."

Might the album be released this year? "I would hope so," says Billy, "but we’ve got lots of road work ahead, including a summer [US] tour with Lynyrd Skynyrd, who despite the recent passing of Mr Rossington are ready to carry on. That will be a tribute to Gary."

Read more at Classic Rock.

Billy Gibbons and his livewire solo band are currently touring in Europe. The trio, headed by Gibbons on guitar and vocals, features drummer Matt Sorum (The Cult, Guns ‘N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver) and lefty guitarist, Mr. Austin Hanks, who has worked with Gibbons previously, providing the heavy bottom and rhythm for the ensemble.

Tour dates:

June

28 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

29 - Zurich, Switzerland - Volkshaus

July

2 - London, UK - O2 Shepard's Bush Empire

3 - Birmingham, UK - Birmingham O2 Institute

5 - Albi, France - Festival Pause Guitare

6 - Paris, France - Olympia

9 - Weert, Netherlands - Bospop Festival

11 - Bournemouth, UK - O2 Academy Bournemouth