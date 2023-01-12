BILLY GIBBONS, TONY IOMMI, DAVID COVERDALE, JIMMY PAGE, OZZY OSBOURNE, ACE FREHLEY And More Pay Tribute To JEFF BECK - "An Outstanding, Iconic, Genius Guitar Player; There Will Never Be Another Jeff Beck"

January 12, 2023, an hour ago

Legendary guitar player Jeff Beck has died at the age of 78. Beck’s family shared in a statement that Beck died on January 10th after contracting bacterial meningitis.

The statement reads:

“On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”

Beck was famous for replacing Eric Clapton in the Yardbirds in 1965 and released numerous classic albums with his own band, the Jeff Beck Group. He is a two time Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer with the Yardbirds and as a solo artist.

Beck's friends in the rock community, including Jimmy Page, Tony Iommi, Paul Stanley, Ace Frehley and Billy Gibbons, have taken to social media to pay tribute to his talents and his legacy.



