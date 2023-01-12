BILLY GIBBONS, TONY IOMMI, DAVID COVERDALE, JIMMY PAGE, OZZY OSBOURNE, ACE FREHLEY And More Pay Tribute To JEFF BECK - "An Outstanding, Iconic, Genius Guitar Player; There Will Never Be Another Jeff Beck"

Legendary guitar player Jeff Beck has died at the age of 78. Beck’s family shared in a statement that Beck died on January 10th after contracting bacterial meningitis.

The statement reads:

“On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”

Beck was famous for replacing Eric Clapton in the Yardbirds in 1965 and released numerous classic albums with his own band, the Jeff Beck Group. He is a two time Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer with the Yardbirds and as a solo artist.

Beck's friends in the rock community, including Jimmy Page, Tony Iommi, Paul Stanley, Ace Frehley and Billy Gibbons, have taken to social media to pay tribute to his talents and his legacy.

I met Jeff Beck when I was 17 and I was glad to know a guy like that, a guy who was able to show me how this guitar playing thing should be approached and that’s still very much the case. Jeff was a wondrous soul and we already miss him tremendously.

@jeffbeckmusic #JeffBeck pic.twitter.com/qW8R0b7pCz — Billy F Gibbons (@BillyFGibbons) January 12, 2023

The six stringed Warrior is no longer here for us to admire the spell he could weave around our mortal emotions. Jeff could channel music from the ethereal. — Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) January 11, 2023

Absolutely one of my favorite guitarist of all time! The "Truth" album changed my life. As a singer and guitarist, I wanted to be Jeff Beck and Rod Stewart rolled into one— we all did. What a loss. We will all miss Jeff. My love and condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/0AgQsCHN76 — Sammy Hagar (@sammyhagar) January 11, 2023

With the death of Jeff Beck we have lost a wonderful man and one of the greatest guitar players in the world. We will all miss him so much. pic.twitter.com/u8DYQrLNB7 — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) January 11, 2023

