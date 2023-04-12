BILLY IDOL Announces October 2023 Las Vegas Residency

Billy Idol returns to The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on October 20, 21, 25, 27 and 28.

Idol fan ticket and VIP package pre-sales begin Wednesday, April 12 at 10 am PT with passcode: CAGE23 and tickets go on sale to the public on Saturday, April 15 at 10 am PT. Presale, ticket, and VIP packages will be available at this location.

Billy Idol's complete tour schedule can be found here.

In September 2022, Billy Idol released The Cage EP, via Dark Horse Records. Order The Cage EP on your choice of CD, vinyl LP, and limited edition red vinyl LP with a limited amount of signed copies available while they last, here.

Tracklisting:

"Cage"

"Running From The Ghost"

"Rebel Like You"

"Miss Nobody"

"Cage" video:

"Running From The Ghost" video:

"Rebel Like You":

"Miss Nobody":