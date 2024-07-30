BILLY IDOL Performs "Rebel Yell" Live At The Empire State Building; Video

Billy Idol and Steve Stevens performed "Rebel Yell" live from the secret balcony on the 103rd Floor of the Empire State Building to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the iconic Rebel Yell album. Watch the video below:

Billy Idol is celebrating the 40th anniversary of his landmark album, Rebel Yell, with a deluxe expanded edition, out now via Capitol/UMe.

Available to order here, the reissue includes a selection of previously unreleased songs and demos, the Poolside remix of Idols smash hit "Eyes Without A Face", and the never-before-heard Billy Idol/Steve Stevens original "Best Way Out Of Here" from the original sessions.

Originally released in November 1983, Rebel Yell is the twice-platinum follow-up to Idols self-titled debut. The album features the iconic singles "Eyes Without A Face", "Flesh For Fantasy", "Rebel Yell", and "Catch My Fall". The reissue is available in 2xLP, 2xCD, and digital formats. See below for complete tracklistings.

Rebel Yell (Expanded Edition) tracklistings:

2xLP:

Disc 1, Side A

"Rebel Yell"

"Daytime Drama"

"Eyes Without A Face"

"Blue Highway"

Disc 1, Side B

"Flesh For Fantasy"

"Catch My Fall"

"Crank Call"

"(Do Not) Stand In The Shadows"

"The Dead Next Door"

Disc 2, Side A

"Best Way Out Of Here"

"Love Don't Live Here Anymore"

"Daytime Drama" (Demo)

"Flesh For Fantasy" (Demo)

Disc 2, Side B

"Catch My Fall" (Early Version)

"Crank Call" (Demo)

"(Do Not) Stand In The Shadows" (Demo)

"Eyes Without A Face" (Poolside remix)

2xCD/Digital Album:

Disc 1

"Rebel Yell"

"Daytime Drama"

"Eyes Without A Face"

"Blue Highway"

"Flesh For Fantasy"

"Catch My Fall"

"Crank Call"

"(Do Not) Stand In The Shadows"

"The Dead Next Door"

Disc 2

"Best Way Out Of Here"

"Love Don't Live Here Anymore"

"Daytime Drama" (Demo)

"Flesh For Fantasy" (Demo)

"Catch My Fall" (Early Version)

"Crank Call" (Demo)

"(Do Not) Stand In The Shadows" (Demo)

"Rebel Yell" (Session Take)

"Blue Highway" (Original Demo)

"Flesh For Fantasy" (Session Take)

"Catch My Fall" (Original Demo)

"Motorbikin" (Session Take)

"Eyes Without A Face" (Poolside remix)

"Best Way Out Of Here" visualizer:

Flesh For Fantasy” demo:

"Love Don't Live Here Anymore" visualizer:

Billy Idol will embark on his transcontinental Rebel Yell Canada 2024 arena tour this summer, beginning tonight, July 30, in Vancouver and running through August 25 in St. John’s, Newfoundland.

Produced by Live Nation Canada, Idol’s show will include a myriad of hits from across his career with a focus on the landmark Rebel Yell album, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Joining Idol is his longtime backing band, including his lead guitarist and collaborator of over 40 years, Steve Stevens. Canadian Walk Of Fame inductees Platinum Blonde will appear as special guest across all stops.

Dates:

July

30 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

August

1 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

2 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

5 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

6 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

9 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

10 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

14 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

16 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

19 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

21 - Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre

23 - Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre

25 - St. John’s, NL - Mary Brown’s Centre