BILLY IDOL Shares "Eyes Without A Face" Video From Rewind Livestream Event

Billy Idol Rewind: A Twitch Livestream Event was held back in July, and today, Idol shares the video for "Eyes Without A Face" from the session. Watch below:

Billy Idol: State Line documents the rock legend’s April 2023 show at the famed Hoover Dam - the first ever concert performed at the location. The film is set to make its theatrical debut in the US on November 15 and in the UK on November 14. North American wide release cinematic dates on sale on Friday, October 27. Tickets and additional info on film screenings can be found here. Watch a video trailer below.

Billy Idol: State Line highlights the history and significance of Hoover Dam and includes performances from two unique sets of Billy Idol’s iconic hits: a full band concert at sunset with special guests that electrified and illuminated the surrounding Black Canyon and an acoustic duo set on the roof of the powerhouse at the foot of Hoover Dam straddling the Colorado River, directly on the Nevada/Arizona state line.