BILLY IDOL & STEVE STEVENS Confirmed For "Professor Of Rock LIVE" Event In Park City, Utah
February 17, 2023, an hour ago
Join Billy Idol and Steve Stevens on April 12 in Park City, UT for Professor Of Rock LIVE.
“Professor Of Rock” Adam Reader will host this intimate acoustic concert during which fans will hear the stories and inspirations behind the songs. Pre-sale tickets are available here.
Billy Idol will tour North America this spring. Visit BillyIdol.net/tour for ticket links. Dates are listed below.
Tour dates:
March
30 - Scottsdale, AZ - Arizona Bike Week
April
1 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
4 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom
18 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Casino
21 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
22 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues Orlando
25 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
26 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
May
1 - Moon Township, PA - UPMC Events Center
3 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
5 - Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino Resort
6 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion
9 - Indianapolis, IN - Clowes Hall
11 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
12 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre
20 - Pasadena, CA - Cruel World Festival
Billy Idol released The Cage EP in September 2022 via Dark Horse Records. Order on your choice of CD, vinyl LP, and limited edition red vinyl LP with a limited amount of signed copies available while they last, here.
Tracklisting:
"Cage"
"Running From The Ghost"
"Rebel Like You"
"Miss Nobody"
"Cage" video:
"Running From The Ghost" video:
"Rebel Like You":
"Miss Nobody":