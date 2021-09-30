BILLY IDOL & STEVE STEVENS - KnuckleBonz Limited Edition Statues Unveiled

September 30, 2021, an hour ago

Now available for the first time ever: Limited Edition Knucklebonz Rock Iconz Series collectible statues of Billy Idol & Steve Stevens. Only 3000 to be made, available together as a bundle or sold separately! Pre-order now at this location. Shipping is estimated to commence in Spring 2022.

Each piece is hand-crafted. All Rock Iconz statues are officially licensed, limited edition collectibles. This is a fine-arts process where each statue is hand-cast, painted and numbered. These statues are created in 1/9 scale. Each statue comes with a certificate of authenticity on the base of the statue. Product Dimensions: 8.75″ (h) x 5.75″(w) x 5.75″ (d)

 

 

 

 



