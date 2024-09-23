BILLY IDOL Surprises With Performance At VIP Opening Of BILLY MORRISON And MARK "WEISSGUY" WEISS' "A Moment In Time" Art And Photography Exhibition; Video

Billy Idol, Corey Feldman, Gilby Clarke, Steve-O, Tommy Thayer (KISS), and Kevin Martin (Candlebox) were among the 300 guests who packed Motor Cars LA Showroom in Hollywood, CA on September 19 for the VIP opening of the “A Moment In Time” photography/art exhibition in Hollywood, CA. Recording artist and contemporary fine artist Billy Morrison and world-renowned photographer Mark "Weissguy" Weiss came together for one weekend only - September 19, 20, and 21 - to showcase a series of unique paintings by Morrison, based on the iconic images photographed by Weiss of such artists as Ozzy Osbourne, Tom Petty, Billy Idol, Joan Jett, Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead, Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS, and more. The event was presented by X5 Podcast and Motor Cars LA.

Watch the livestream of the event, as well as a performance by Billy Idol and Billy Morrison below. All photos below by Jane Stuart.

At this red-carpet event, Rock N Roll and Fine Art collided with multi-million-dollar supercars in the entertainment capital of the world. The night was highlighted by a performance from singer, songwriter and guitarist Morrison, who was joined by Idol on a fiery version on his signature smash “Rebel Yell” (Morrison is the second guitarist in Idol’s band along with Steve Stevens). Morrison and musicians Jacob Bunton (guitar, vocals), Brett Scallions (bass, vocals), Erik Eldenius (drums), and Paul Trudeau (keyboards) also performed red-hot covers of “I Fought The Law” (Bobby Fuller Four, The Clash), “Basket Case” (Green Day), “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door” (Bob Dylan, Guns N’ Roses), and “Surrender” (Cheap Trick). Former Guns N’ Roses member Gilby Clarke also played guitar and sang on “Dead Flowers” by The Rolling Stones.

Throughout the sprawling Motor Cars LA Showroom were 12 unique canvas pieces from Morrison, and high-end editions of the same photographs from Weiss, with a special 13th painting and prints going to support mental health, suicide prevention and trauma counseling through the Above Ground charity spearheaded by Morrison and Dave Navarro, Jane’s Addiction’s guitarist.

Here's a list of all the fun people who were there:

Billy Idol

Billy Morrison

Brett Scallions

Brit Lightning (Vixen)

Charlie Reece

Corey Feldman

Doc McGhee

Efron Ramirez (actor from “Napoleon Dynamite”)

Erik Eldenius (Idol drummer)

Evan Stanley

Fred Coury (Cinderella)

Gilby Clarke

Jacob Bunton

Kerri Kasem

Kevin Martin (Candlebox)

Lorraine Lewis (Femme Fatale)

Mark Weiss

Michael Starr (Steel Panther)

Patrick Alan Stone (Budderside)

Paul Trudeau (Idol keyboardist)

Souleye (DJ)

Steve-O

Tommy London

Tommy Thayer (KISS)

Trev Lukather