BILLY IDOL To Release The Cage EP In September; "Cage" Music Video Streaming

Billy Idol is back with The Cage EP, which is set for release on September 23 via Dark Horse Records. A video for the song "Cage" can be viewed below, and you can stream the single here.

The new music follows the release of Idol’s 2021 The Roadside EP, which included the Top 15 hit “Bitter Taste” and received praise from fans and critics alike. As on The Roadside EP, Idol is joined on the new project by his longtime collaborator, co-writer and guitarist Steve Stevens.

Order The Cage EP on your choice of CD, vinyl LP, and limited edition red vinyl LP with a limited amount of signed copies available while they last, here.

Tracklisting:

"Cage"

"Running From The Ghost"

"Rebel Like You"

"Miss Nobody"

"Cage" video: