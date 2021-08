Billy Idol will release his new 4-song EP, The Roadside, on September 17 via Dark Horse Records. Available on CD, vinyl, and limited edition blue vinyl, the EP can be pre-ordered here. A video for the song "Bitter Taste" can be viewed below.

Tracklisting:

"Rita Hayworth"

"Bitter Taste"

"U Don't Have To Kiss Me Like That"

"Baby Put Your Clothes Back On"

"Bitter Taste" video: