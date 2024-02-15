BILLY JOEL Reveals How He Brilliantly Snuck Into A JIMI HENDRIX Concert As A Teenager - "I Just Bullsh!tted My Way In"; Video
In the new video below from The Howard Stern show, classic rock legend, Billy Joel, tells Howard the story of how he snuck into a Jimi Hendrix concert by pretending to be his roadie.
In another clip from the show, Billy gives Howard some names of whom he’d want to be in a supergroup with, including Paul McCartney, John Mayer, Don Henley, and more.