BILLY MORRISON Dives Into Music And Art On New SiriusXM Show On Ozzy’s Boneyard

Multi-talented musician and artist Billy Morrison is launching a new show on SiriusXM’s Ozzy’s Boneyard (ch. 38), Influenced, delving deep into the dynamic relationship between art and music.

Set to premiere tonight, July 19 at 9:00 PM ET, Influenced promises to be a captivating one-hour experience, as Morrison takes audiences on a journey through time, exploring how the realms of art and music have been interwoven over the past few decades. This unique exploration will unveil the hidden connections between iconic artists and musicians, unearthing the profound impact unknown bands have had on shaping the sounds of renowned acts.

From the iconic influence of Andy Warhol on the enigmatic Velvet Underground to Banksy’s artistic touch gracing the album cover of Warrior Soul, the creative interplay between art and music will be laid bare. Prepare to be astonished as Morrison unravels the mysteries behind legendary musicians, like Gary Numan, inspiring the birth of Nine Inch Nails, and the UK Subs’ powerful impact on none other than Guns N’ Roses.

But Influenced isn’t just about historical revelations; it also celebrates the contemporary fusion of art and music. Morrison’s keen eye will spotlight present-day collaborations, such as graffiti artist RISK’s awe-inspiring graffiti adorning the streets of LA with none other than Aerosmith band members as his canvas.

The premiere episode will feature special guest Kelly “RISK” Graval.

(Clip courtesy of “Influenced” on SiriusXM’s Ozzy’s Boneyard)